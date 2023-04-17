Former governor Hutchinson plans to announce presidential bid in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to his website, Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is hosting a "special event" at the Bentonville courthouse where he plans to "officially announce [his] campaign for President of the United States of America!"
The event is to be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 26, 2023, and the doors will open at 9:30. The website also asks that visitors reserve their spot through the website.
