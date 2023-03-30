Arkansas governors past and present react to Trump indictment

After Former president Trump's historic indictment from a New York grand jury, many Arkansas politicians are voicing their opinions.

ARKANSAS, USA — Former president Donald Trump has been indicted in New York on charges related to payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Reportedly Trump engaged in an extramarital affair, which he then paid money to try to silence.

Several Arkansas politicians have stated their opinions on the indictment, with Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson going as far as stating that after the charges, "Donald Trump should not be the next President:"

Hutchinson's predecessor, Former Gov. Mike Huckabee had a different statement when he retweet another post calling the indictment "Political persecution" and stating himself that "this will seal Donald Trump's reelection."

As for the current Arkansas governor herself, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls the indictment an "abuse of power," calling for Americans to Stand united "in opposition of the Democrats' politicization of our justice system:"

Former president Trump's official statement refers to the indictment as "Political Persecution and Election Interference," among other things:

5NEWS will update this story as more statements are made.

