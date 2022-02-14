Protesters thrown to ground by police after protest at Arkansas State Capitol

Protesters were escorted out of the Arkansas State Capitol during Gov. Asa Hutchinson's state of the state address and thrown to the ground by police.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson gave his final state of the state address Monday, outlining what he hopes the legislature will work on during this year's fiscal session.

Among the main tasks include the state's budget, but some Republican lawmakers are working to enact a Texas-style abortion ban.

Hutchinson has proposed a $6 billion budget for the coming year and has asked legislators to approve expanding prison bed space in Calico Rock.

The governor said he would like to add nearly 500 more beds at the prison location.

During the governor's address, several protesters could be heard chanting "no new cages" and were escorted out of the chamber by police.

In a video, protesters were seen being thrown to the ground by police as the officers were escorting them out the building.

A couple of protesters were arrested by Capitol Police and charged with disorderly conduct, according to Secretary of State John Thurston.

"Also, an administrative investigation will be conducted regarding the officers that were involved and what took place, which is standard procedure," Thurston said.

Syren Eros, one of the protesters on scene, said the group never retaliated or became violent. "I'm angry that marginalized people are seen as a threat for speaking out against the oppression they face. Our community came together for a good cause today and we were met with violence."

Several proposals were introduced on Monday regarding an abortion ban similar to the law in Texas. The United States Supreme Court have let the law remain in effect for now as court cases go through lower courts.

State Senator Jason Rapert tried to previously extend a special session in December to pass the Texas-style legislation, but was unsuccessful.