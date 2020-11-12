Arkansas senator files resolution in support of Texas lawsuit challenging 2020 election

The resolution by Senator Garner requests electoral votes from Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia not be accepted unless an investigation is completed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Friday, Arkansas Senator Trent Garner (R-El Dorado) tweeted his support of the Texas lawsuit that challenges the 2020 presidential election in battleground states.

In his tweet, Garner says:

@MaryBentley73, 33 legislators and myself filed a resolution to support the #TexasLawSuit because we have to stand strong for fair elections. We know rampant fraud and corruption stole the election from President Trump. We have no faith in validity of the election #arpx #ARNews

The resolution requests the Arkansas Legislative Council express they have no faith in the validity of the 2020 election results.

It also requests electoral votes from Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia not be accepted by the United States Congress unless a 'full and fair' investigation is completed.

