One person in the hospital after motorcycle accident in LeFlore Co.

One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident in LeFlore Co. this afternoon (Sept. 6).

Rodolfo Casio-Orellana, 42, was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson with Susanna Aguinaga, 47 as a passenger. They were both from Carrollton, Texas.

The motorcycle's front tire blew out causing it to overturned and slide109 feet before coming to a stop. Both people were using their helmets when the accident happened.

Casio-Orellana's conditions were reported "apparently normal", but Aguinaga was Transported by Air Evac to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, AR. She was admitted in stable condition for multiple injuries.

