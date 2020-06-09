Rural broadband grant program to allow more companies to participate

Electric cooperatives and their subsidiaries are now eligible to apply for an Arkansas Rural Connect (ARC) grant to build out broadband in rural Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Electric cooperatives and their subsidiaries are now eligible to apply for an Arkansas Rural Connect (ARC) grant to build out broadband in rural Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Commerce announced Friday (Sept. 4).

The Arkansas Legislative Council executive subcommittee approved the change outlined in a supplemental emergency ARC rule this week. The approved rule also gives further flexibility to the threshold that requires 500 population and retail customers.

“Now more than ever we see the need to fully connect Arkansas and eliminate the digital divide,” Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said in a statement. “I’m appreciative of the Arkansas Legislature for passing rules this week that will remove barriers and allow more flexibility for grant applicants.”