Northside Elementary cancels onsite instruction for two weeks due to several faculty members testing positive for COVID-19

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Siloam Springs School District has made the decision to cancel onsite instruction for Northside Elementary for the next two weeks after several faculty members tested positive for COVID-19.

Northside Elementary will be closed for onsite instruction from November 2, through November 13.

This decision was taken in efforts to help control the spread of the virus. The district is currently in the process of contacting any staff or student who could have been in close contact with the infected.

Onsite instruction will begin again on November 16.