Women-owned company in Johnson is at the forefront of state’s emerging cannabis industry

ARKANSAS, USA — Marijuana has gotten plenty of attention in Arkansas since November 2016 when the state’s voters passed Amendment 98, which legalized medical marijuana.

But marijuana’s more sober cousin, cannabidiol (CBD), derived from the hemp plant, is making significant waves in the health and wellness category.

And a group of “buds” in Washington County is at the forefront of the industry’s advancement in the state.

Julie Brents, Antigone “Tig” Davoulas, Brittany Phillips and Syrona Scott are partners in Shake Brands Corp., an industrial hemp branding and manufacturing company based in Johnson.

