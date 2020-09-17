x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Women-owned company in Johnson is at the forefront of state’s emerging cannabis industry

A group of “buds” in Washington County is at the forefront of the CBD industry’s advancement in the state.
Credit: Talk Business & Politics

ARKANSAS, USA — Marijuana has gotten plenty of attention in Arkansas since November 2016 when the state’s voters passed Amendment 98, which legalized medical marijuana.

But marijuana’s more sober cousin, cannabidiol (CBD), derived from the hemp plant, is making significant waves in the health and wellness category. 

And a group of “buds” in Washington County is at the forefront of the industry’s advancement in the state.

Julie Brents, Antigone “Tig” Davoulas, Brittany Phillips and Syrona Scott are partners in Shake Brands Corp., an industrial hemp branding and manufacturing company based in Johnson.

To read more of this story visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.

Related Articles

Watch: High Demand for Medical Marijuana Causes Shortage in Arkansas