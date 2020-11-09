Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas surpass $140 million, 22,000 pounds sold

On average, Arkansas patients are spending a total of $600,000 every day on medical marijuana purchases.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Since the first dispensary opened in 2019, Arkansans have spent $143 million to obtain 22,530 pounds of medical marijuana.

On average, Arkansas patients are spending a total of $600,000 every day on medical marijuana purchases. With 29 dispensaries operating in the state, this is an average of $20,689 spent daily at each dispensary, according to Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control Division.

Currently, 80,314 Arkansans have a patient card.

Sales in Northwest Arkansas continue to boom, with 6,948 pounds of medical marijuana sold alone in the region. Since opening last December, Fort Cannabis in Fort Smith has sold 927 pounds.

Total medical marijuana sales through September 9, 2020:

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 1,316.16 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 3,130.38 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 472.19 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 460.76 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Hensley Wellness Center (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 1,417.75 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 1,329.57 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 2,522.20 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 1,602.10 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 1,713.99 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 1,478.80 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 1,109.35 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 1,104.16 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 461.39 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 927.09 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 343.57 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 101.02 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 931.31 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 245.17 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 278.69 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 1,062.47 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27 (2020), the company sold 86.24 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Delta Cannabis (West Memphis) opened on July 1 (2020), the company sold 113.64 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello) opened on July 4 (2020), the company sold 36.62 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia opened on July 16 (2020), the company sold 15.95 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs opened on July 17 (2020), the company sold 22.54 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton opened on August 3 (2020), the company sold 15.92 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville opened on August 7 (2020), the company sold 7.78 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since THF Investors Dispensary (West Memphis) opened on August 26 (2020), the company sold 1.36 pounds of medical marijuana.