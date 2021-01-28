Womack, Moulton introduce bipartisan resolution honoring National Guard troops

The bill commends and recognizes all the brave men and women who were instrumental in providing a safe and secure environment for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On Thursday (Jan. 28), U.S. Representatives Steve Womack of Arkansas and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts introduced a bipartisan resolution to honor the dedicated service of U.S. National Guard members.

Congressman Womack said, “When the nation calls, our National Guard members are ‘Always Ready, Always There.’ That creed directs the steadfast service we have seen on a multitude of fronts. Whether securing the Capitol and inaugural ceremonies, ensuring the safety of citizens, or assisting with pandemic response, these soldiers have carried out every mission with unyielding dedication. Bound in purpose – and hailing from each state and territory – they also remind us of the unity and shared values of America. I will always proudly salute them.”

More than 26,700 National Guard members, including nearly 500 troops from the Natural State, assisted with efforts related to Capitol security for inaugural ceremonies.

Congressman Womack, a 30-year veteran of the Arkansas National Guard, met with and personally thanked members of the 142nd Fires Brigade during their deployment to D.C.

Congressman Moulton said, “The National Guard defended democracy at our Capitol when it was under assault. They stood watch so that people across America and across the world would witness a peaceful transition of power, days after a deadly and seditious attack on our country. Their presence defending democracy in its hour of maximum danger will be an example for generations to come.”

The peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our constitutional republic.