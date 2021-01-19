Arkansas National Guard troops, Senators stand together in front of Capitol ahead of inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Arkansas Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton posed for a picture in front of the US Capitol with members of the Arkansas National Guard on Monday (Jan. 18).

Boozman shared the photos on Facebook, writing, "We are very grateful for the National Guard members that are helping to secure the U.S. Capitol and the surrounding area. I'm proud that members of the Arkansas National Guard are among those represented. Senator Cotton and I had a chance to thank a couple of Arkansas Guardsmen in front of the building today."