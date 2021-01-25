National Guard Soldiers return from inauguration security mission

After a few flight delays, the National Guard troops have returned from their trip to Washington DC.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — After a few flight delays, the National Guard troops have returned from their trip to Washington DC.

The soldiers arrived in Fort Smith from their Inauguration security mission in Washington D.C. earlier this afternoon and were immediately bussed over to Fort Chaffee to quarantine.

These troops worked closely with Capitol Police and the United States Secret Service aiding in security.

“We were responsible for security, standing at a post line, in and around the Capitol, and we did that around 12 hours every day,” says Colonel Nick Jaskolski.

Some returning soldiers say it was a once in a lifetime experience.

“I’m very grateful I could be up here for this event, definitely historic, it went fairly smooth, all our guys are safe,” says Sargent Eric Anolfo.