WM opens new renewable natural gas facility in Springdale

WM estimates the use of renewable natural gas at the new Springdale facility will avoid up to 40,000 tons per year of greenhouse gas emissions.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Waste Management (WM) has opened a new renewable natural gas facility in Springdale.

According to WM's announcement, the $35 million, 14,430-square-foot facility will be able to serve around 25,000 households.

The renewable natural gas facility will process biogas collected from the Eco Vista Class 1 landfill that is generated when organic material decomposes, WM said. The biogas, once processed at the facility, will be delivered to a pipeline system.

What is renewable natural gas (RNG)?

According to the Department of Energy, RNG is the gas leftover from the decomposition of organic matter. It can be used as fuel in the form of compressed natural gas or liquified natural gas.

RNG can be made through multiple sources, such as livestock waste, wastewater, landfills, and organic food waste.

The new facility in Springdale is designed to create RNG through a landfill.

Economic impacts

WM says the construction of the Eco Vista RNG facility created over 125 construction jobs and the plant itself will have four employees who oversee operations.

"This sustainable investment will be beneficial for the northwest region of our state and hopefully it will encourage other solid waste providers to seek out similar solutions," said Randy Zook, President and CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber. "I'm thankful for WM's continued investment throughout Arkansas."

WM has plans to spend more than $1 billion on renewable energy projects between 2022 and 2026.

“WM is proud to invest in the vibrant Northwest Arkansas region with this state-of-the-art renewable natural gas facility. We are committed to the community and excited to work with the Tontitown Grape Festival, Rollins Elementary and Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation,” said Eddie McManus, WM Mid-South area vice president. “Landfills are a vital part of any community and it is essential that landfills continually invest in environmental stewardship. Eco Vista features nearly 300 acres of wildlife habitat and pollinator gardens.”

