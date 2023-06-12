BP Energy Co. ordered to pay $18M to Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corp.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A federal judge last month ordered BP Energy Co. of Houston to pay $18 million to Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corp. of Fort Smith for breach of contract for not delivering enough natural gas during the record-breaking snow and cold of February 2021.
If you recall, AOG, a subsidiary of Summit Utilities, sued BP Energy in 2021 for failing to fulfill gas supply obligations during Winter Storm Uri.
AOG was seeking $34 million in damages, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.
