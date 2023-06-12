x
BP Energy Co. ordered to pay $18M to Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corp.

AOG sued BP Energy for failing to fulfill gas supply obligations during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A federal judge last month ordered BP Energy Co. of Houston to pay $18 million to Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corp. of Fort Smith for breach of contract for not delivering enough natural gas during the record-breaking snow and cold of February 2021

If you recall, AOG, a subsidiary of Summit Utilities, sued BP Energy in 2021 for failing to fulfill gas supply obligations during Winter Storm Uri.

AOG was seeking $34 million in damages, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.  

To read more on this lawsuit, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.

