Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

WINSLOW, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Winslow on Sunday (Oct. 18).

Zoe Henley, 17, is described as a white female who is 4'11 and 100Ibs.

She was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 18, at about 1:00 p.m., leaving an address in Winslow, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.