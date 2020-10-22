x
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

WINSLOW, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Winslow on Sunday (Oct. 18). 

Zoe Henley, 17, is described as a white female who is 4'11 and 100Ibs. 

Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office

She was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 18, at about 1:00 p.m., leaving an address in Winslow, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Zoe Henley, you are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at (479) 444-5712. 

