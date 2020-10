Kellee Stanley went to stay with a friend on Thursday (Oct. 15) and has not returned home.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Police Department is searching for a juvenile who's been missing for a week.

According to police, Kellee Stanley went to stay with a friend on Thursday (Oct. 15) with her mother's permission.

Since that date, Kellee has not returned home and her family is unable to get her to return.

She is 5’9, 130 lbs, has black hair and blue eyes.