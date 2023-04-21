Walmart CEO's total compensation dips to $25.3M

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Inc. President and CEO Doug McMillon saw his total compensation fall 1.4% to $25.3 million for the fiscal year that ended Jan. 31 compared with the previous year.
McMillon, who has been head of the Bentonville-based retailer (NYSE: WMT) since February 2014, received stock awards of $19.4 million during the fiscal year, according to the company's annual proxy statement filed Thursday with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
McMillon received a $3 million bonus. His salary was $1.47 million, an increase from Walmart’s previous fiscal year.
To read more on this story, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.
