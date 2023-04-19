Walmart debuts first heavy duty truck powered by natural gas

The truck is fitted with a 15-liter compressed natural gas engine that will soon be incorporated into Walmart's private fleet.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As part of its goal for a zero-emissions transportation fleet, Walmart has debuted its first heavy duty truck equipped with a renewable gas engine.

The 15-liter X15N™compressed engine was supplied to Walmart by Cummins and is fueled by compressed natural gas (CNG) from Chevron, which is linked to renewable natural gas.

“Walmart transportation is focused on the continuous piloting of solutions that aren’t just changing the industry, but are having a lasting impact on the world,” said Fernando Cortes, senior vice president of transportation at Walmart. “We are proud to team with Cummins and Chevron to develop industry-leading advancements that pave toward a lower carbon future.”

Walmart says the introduction of the CNG-powered truck is an important part in its journey to achieve zero emissions across global operations by 2040.

The retailer says that while trucking has historically relied on diesel to fuel its engines, a move toward renewable natural gas is an important step toward lowering fleet emissions.

“Working with partners like Walmart to test new products like the X15N gives Cummins valuable real-world data that helps us validate our engines prior to moving into full production,” said Puneet Jhawar, general manager – Spark Ignited Products for Cummins. “Chevron has also been very helpful in our test; to help increase CNG fuel availability that will enable adoption of alternate technologies faster.”

The truck will make its inaugural trip to California, where it will be featured at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo on May 1-44.

