Walmart AMP hosting job fair for 2021 concert season

ROGERS, Ark. — A job fair is being held today (April 24) at the Walmart AMP to fill positions for this year's concert season.

There is 250-300 seasonal day-of-show positions available in the areas below:

  • Food and beverage (bartender, cocktail server, beer pourer, bar back)
  • Front of house (usher, ticket taker)
  • Local crew
  • Facilities
  • Concessions (sous chef, culinary attendants, kitchen utility, dishwashers)

Those planning to attend are asked to park in the north lot and follow signage to the entry gates below the Choctaw Plaza.

The Walmart AMP is located at:

5079 W Northgate Rd, Rogers, AR 72758

The job fair will be going on until 3 p.m.

