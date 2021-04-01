Arkansas’ jobless rate dips to 4.4%, tourism sector continues to post most job losses

Arkansas had 18,549 fewer employed in March compared to March 2020, with 60% of the job losses coming from the state’s hard-hit tourism sector.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas had 18,549 fewer employed in March compared to March 2020, with 60% of the job losses coming from the state’s hard-hit tourism sector, according to Friday’s (April 16) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The state’s jobless rate in March was 4.4%, down from 4.5% in February and below the 3.8% in March 2020. The number of employed in Arkansas during March was an estimated 1,299,702, down 18,549 jobs compared with March 2020.

The biggest sector losses were in Leisure & Hospitality (11,100 fewer jobs), Government (down 8,600 jobs), and Education and Health Services (down 5,800 jobs). Manufacturing posted the largest year-over-year gains with 1,600 added jobs, and the Construction sector posted a year-over-year job gain of 1,000 jobs. The March numbers are preliminary and subject to revision. The report marked the first full year of COVID-19 impacts on the economy.