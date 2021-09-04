Traffic light camera struck and destroyed by lightning in Van Buren

A traffic light in Van Buren is currently not functioning properly after the camera was destroyed by lightning recently.

The camera is on the traffic light located northbound on Fayetteville Road at Pointer Trail.

According to the Van Buren Police Department, the camera is what causes the lights to cycle based on current traffic. Since the camera is not functioning, the traffic lights are not operating as they would normally.