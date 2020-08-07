x
Van Buren schools offer blended and virtual options for 2020-2021

The Van Buren School District will release details explaining how parents can choose a preferred learning method later this month.
Credit: Van Buren School District

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren School District (VBSD) will allow parents to choose between a blended learning model that includes on-site instruction or virtual learning for the upcoming school year.

VBSD will release the 2020-2021 school year academic plan later this month.

Parents will be provided with details explaining how and when they can choose their child’s method of learning.

Virtual learning will be offered through VBSD’s online conversion charter school, River Valley Virtual Academy.

To learn more about River Valley Virtual Academy visit rivervalleyvirtualacademy.com.

