Rogers Schools release guidelines for upcoming year

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers Public School District has released its COVID-19 safety guidelines for the upcoming school year.

School will begin on Aug. 13, 2020, as originally planned. This date will only change if the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) sends updated guidance with this requirement, but the district says that it is not anticipated at this time.

Who will be required to wear face coverings?

Currently, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and ADH are recommending everyone 10 years old and over wear a face covering.

"We are strongly recommending that adults and students age 10 and up wear face coverings when physical distancing cannot be achieved particularly on school buses," the district said in a statement.

The ADH has not issued a directive to require face covering; however, the district says this does not downplay the importance of this additional safety measure. Students under 10 years of age and those with health issues and special needs will not be asked to wear face coverings. All students will be highly encouraged to wear face coverings in areas with a high concentration of students where social distancing can not be maintained. In the event we have an increase in the number of positive cases, face coverings could be required.

Will face coverings be provided by the school?

Parents need to provide students with their own individual face coverings. It is recommended that a student have a minimum of three face coverings. Schools will have extra disposable face coverings in case a student loses or forgets their face covering.

Will arrival and dismissal times remain the same?

Principals at each school are evaluating their building to maximize physical distancing during these times. It is possible that these procedures will look different at each building(s). If there are changes at your building you will be notified by your building administrator.

Will busses still run?

Yes, the district will provide bus transportation for all students who need it. Based on current ADH guidance, students age 10 and over will be required to wear face coverings when riding the bus. The district has no plans to make changes to bus schedules or bus stops.

Physical distancing will not be practical or feasible on the bus, therefore it is strongly recommended that all students grades K-12 wear a mask on the bus. Students should practice social distancing at the bus stop.

How normal will the day be for students?

"Our goal is for students to have as normal of a day as possible while we also adhere to safety guidelines," the district said in a statement.

Students will not remain in the same classroom all day but will be able to transition from one class to another. Each space will be sanitized before a new group of students enters a space.

Will students be allowed to eat in the cafeteria?

Based on current guidance, the ADH is recommending schools limit the capacity of students in the cafeteria.

"We anticipate this may either mean we will be required to adjust lunch schedules or use alternative areas, such as large gathering spaces or potentially have lunch in their classroom," the district said in a statement.

Proper sanitation of all areas will be completed after each meal. Procedures will not allow students to pick up utensils, self-serve, or share food. Parents are strongly encouraged to open an online payment account at the districts third-party online payment portal, SchoolCafe.com. This would be particularly beneficial at the secondary level for the purchase of ala carte items so that no cash is exchanged. Parents are encouraged to send a labeled water bottle with their students. Hydration stations will be available for students to refill their bottles. Water fountains will not be available.

Note: Parents and visitors will not be allowed to eat lunch with their children during school business hours due to the safety of others.

Will elementary students still have extra classes like PE, art, music, guidance and library?

Yes, students will continue to participate in activity classes, check out library books, and receive guidance. In some cases, the teacher may present their lesson in the student’s classroom to reduce the amount of cleaning needed. In other situations, such as PE, students may have an assigned area in the gym with specific materials assigned to their classrooms.

Elementary students will have outdoor playtime, weather permitting, with restrictions that limit the number of students they come in contact with.

What cleaning and sanitation precautions will be implemented?

The district will be adding additional staff to clean high touch surfaces (doorknobs, light switches, etc.) and restrooms on a continuous basis throughout the day. They have also purchased disinfectant sprays to quickly sanitize rooms between usage and will also provide time for handwashing and hand sanitizer throughout campuses. Students will be asked to sanitize their hands each time they leave and enter a new space.

Will students and adults be screened daily?

Students and adults will be asked to complete a daily self-screening.

Parents should screen students at home by monitoring daily temperature of the student and answering the following questions:

Have you had a fever of 100.4°F or greater in the last 2 days? Have you had a cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell? Have you been in contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 within the previous 14 days?

Staff members will perform a daily self-screening at home by following this same protocol. This screening should be done each day before a staff member or student enters a school bus or a school building. Students and adults who answer yes to any of the above questions should not report to school.

Entry to buildings will be limited to those who need to conduct essential school business. Any visitor entering the building may be asked to complete an ADH screening form.

If I don’t want my student to return to a traditional classroom, what are my options?

Virtual Learning:

The District has provided a survey to all parents to collect information regarding their interest in a digital option for students. This would provide an online educational program for students who do not feel comfortable returning to onsite instruction. Parents will be asked to sign up for the virtual education program and commit to a minimum of a semester.

Exceptions to this commitment will be on a case-by-case basis. Parents and students will be required to commit to the Virtual Education option no later than July 20, 2020. Upon your return to the traditional school setting, you will be given priority for assignment to your zoned school but placement will be dependent upon availability.

K-5 Virtual: Students selecting virtual learning will have their lessons delivered through a digital platform using the same curriculum as those attending the traditional school setting. Students will be assigned a virtual teacher who will be responsible for supporting the students, providing feedback related to the students’ work and assigning quarterly grades. Teachers will be accessible to their students for prescribed daily time slots for technical support and learning support.

6-12 Virtual: Under this model, all instruction is delivered by an outsourced provider, Red Comet, which the district has used in the previous school year. Students may register for core classes and electives through this platform. Each semester students may take a maximum of six classes.

This model allows for a “work at your own pace” throughout the semester. Students may communicate with a teacher and/or administrator for technical support and learning support if difficulties arise. All learning occurs via digital means by students logging into the Rogers Virtual Learning system. Grades and performance are monitored by district officials to support students during their digital learning experience.

Would students choosing virtual learning receive a device from the district to complete the digital assignments?

Any student choosing to participate in the virtual learning option will receive a Chromebook from the district. Students are responsible for the care of the device and must return it to the district at the completion of their virtual learning experience.

If students choose to do full-time virtual, will they be able to participate in extracurricular activities?

RPS Virtual Learning Academy students in grades 6-12 may participate in AAA activities in person at the school, including band, choir, orchestra and athletics. Students must attend at least ONE class in person on the campus to participate in an AAA activity. The activity can be the one class on campus if provided during the school day. RPS students will not participate in clubs, etc. that are not AAA activities. K-5 students will not participate in onsite extracurricular activities.