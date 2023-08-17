Van Buren elementary students and teachers produce professional-grade Indiana Jones fan film

Karen Allen, the actress who plays Marion in the original movies is set to reprise her role in a brief cameo.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — For over two years, elementary students and staff at Oliver Springs Elementary School have been hard at work writing, staging, planning, preparing, and starring in the short film "Indiana Jones and the Treasure of the Aztecs," a loving homage to the classic movie series.

Karen Allen, the actress who plays leading lady Marion in the original movies is set to reprise her role in a brief cameo, further enhancing the charm of the short film.

Indiana Jones and the Treasure of the Aztecs premiers at a private red carpet event Friday, August 18, and after that, the film is set to be shown at the Fort Smith International Film Festival, and then a few days later uploaded to YouTube, according to the director of the short film and Music Teacher for Oliver Springs Elementary Kevin Croxton.

Croxton tells 5NEWS that the journey began after the showing of his group's previous film, "In the Blink of an Eye," an homage to James Bond films of the past that also starred young elementary-age kids as actors.

Croxton says that one priority students and the production team had throughout filming was authenticity— "We wanted it to feel like a real Indiana Jones movie." Even the poster was made with respect for the previous films, being hand drawn in a similar style:

He says that a fundraising phase in 2022 was necessary to raise money for the high bar of quality he knew the kids could reach with the right resources. Those resources were used for everything from hiring a specialty costume designer who ordered wardrobe elements from across the United States, to location scouting across the entire state of Arkansas.

When asked if cast members got to interact with a broad range of animals (like in the main Indiana Jones films), Croxton said he didn't want to spoil anything, "But there are horses, pack llamas, and a snake ... we tried to cover all the bases of Indiana Jones."

When asked about his intent behind the short film, Croxton said they sought to create a tribute to the film series, teach kids about the history of classic films, and inspire a passion for the processes of film and music production.

