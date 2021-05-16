Van Buren students releasing film

Van Buren Parkview students and their Emmy Award-Winning music teacher Kevin Croxton, are making movie magic with a James Bond fan film.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren Parkview students and their Emmy Award-Winning music teacher Kevin Croxton, are making movie magic with a James Bond fan film.

It even has a cameo from former 007 actor, George Lazenby.

As students and families filled into the theatre to take their seats Saturday (May 16), Jayden Simmons couldn’t help but be filled with pride as the movie began to play.

“I’m excited about people seeing themselves on the screen and being like THATS me I actually did that,” said Simmons.

Isaac George who played double 007 himself tells me after a year of planning and filming it was awesome to finally see their vision come to life.

“It’s a whole lot of hard work that’s just paying off,” said George.

And for Avril Reeves, that hard work taught her a valuable life lesson...

“Always having patience because you want to try to get things the best you can before you present anything and turn it in because you want to be the person who gives out their best,” said Reeves.

And that’s just what the students did. They worked hard, did their best and it didn’t go unnoticed because George Lazenby even joined in on the film.

As the kids left the screening today knowing their film would be released Monday (May 17) they want people to keep one thing in mind.

“It’s not just a bunch of kids in front of a camera saying words. It’s a story that takes time To put together but pays off more than you can think," said Simmons.

You can watch the full-length version of "In the Blink of an Eye" when it releases on Monday.