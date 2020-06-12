USDA Forest Service, Southern Region connects youth and aquatic conservation through "Fish Art Contest"

The Fish Art Contest allows young people to express connections to the outdoors through their own creativity. 2021 entries must be postmarked by March 31.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas is one of the 13 states that make up the Southern Region of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, which was recognized for their support of the 2021 "Art of Conservation Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest" by Wildlife Forever.

The 2021 State-Fish Art Contest is now open and accepting entries. Reaching thousands of youth each year, the contest connects young people to fish, fishing and aquatic conservation through art, writing and science.

Regional Fisheries Program Manager at the USDA Forest Service Southern Region, Amy Commens-Carson said, "The Fish Art Contest is an exciting and innovative program that allows young people to express connections to the outdoors through their own creativity. The Southern Region is proud to help build the next generation of conservation stewards across the country with the Fish Art Contest."

New distance learning resources allow students to participate from home.

Fish Art Contest Digital Classroom is an interactive opportunity for students to learn more about the contest, visit the Fish Art aquarium, learn more about fishing and listen to books in the library. Fish On! Lesson Plan books and online resources can be used to research fish species.

To enter, contestants need to create an original illustration of any species from the Official Fish List and submit it along with a one-page, personally written essay relating to the habitat conservation needs of their chosen species. Essays are not required, for contestants in grades K-3.

Arkansas 2020 First Place Winners:

Grades 4-6 - Olivis Frazier - "Longear sunfish"

Grades 7-9 - Alyssa Shelton - Humuhumunukunukuapua’a

Grades 10-12 - Quinn Lee - Longear Sunfish

Entries for the 2021 contest must be postmarked by March 31 and are categorized into four grade levels: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12.

For additional contest information, visit www.FishArt.org.