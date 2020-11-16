Crews working to contain 40-acre wildfire near Mountainburg

The human-caused wildfire started over the weekend and is now about 41 acres in size.

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. — Crews with the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests are working with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture-Forestry Division to contain a wildfire east of Mountainburg near the community of Locke.

The human-caused wildfire, which started over the weekend at a hunter camp, is currently 41 acres in size, according to the US Forest Service - Ozark-St. Francis National Forests.

Due to steep and rugged terrain, inaccessibility and heavy dead and down fuel, forest managers and fire officials will be utilizing natural and man-made barriers such as roads to contain the fire.

Firefighter and public safety is the top priority for both agencies. Smoke is expected to be visible for several days. This week's weather forecast is expected to be windy with no chance of rain until the weekend. Seasonal leaf-off has provided ideal conditions for active fire conditions.

Residents, hunters and travelers through the area are reminded to remain vigilant and use extreme caution.

Because wildfire conditions are dynamic this time of year, leaf burning is not encouraged. Campfires should be contained in fire rings, with adequate defensible space between the campfire and any wooded area.