United Way of NWA announces new board chair

LOWELL, Ark. — The nonprofit group United Way of Northwest Arkansas (UWNWA) announced Monday (Jan. 10) the election of Helena Gadison as board chair. The appointment was effective Jan. 1.

Gadison succeeds Tyson Foods executive Joe Lloyd, who will continue to serve on the board. According to a news release, Gadison is the first woman and African American to lead the UWNWA board.

United Way has been serving Northwest Arkansas since 1931 when Community Chests supported families in need. United Way affiliates in Washington and Benton counties merged in 2007 to create the current United Way of Northwest Arkansas.