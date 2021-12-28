NWA Food Bank releases January mobile pantry schedule

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank mobile pantry schedule for January 2022 has been released.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas (NWA) Food Bank has released its January food pantry schedule.

You can find mobile pantries at the following locations:

Berryville - Jan. 4 at Berryville Community Center located at 601 Dr. Spurlin Circle at 10 a.m.

Fayetteville - Jan.6 at Wedington Place Apartments located at 3130 Telluride Drive at 8 a.m.

Prairie Grove - Jan. 6 at Christian Church located at 611 Wayne Villiness Rd. at 10:30 a.m.

Springdale - Jan. 7 at Parsons Stadium located at 1423 E. Emma Ave. from

1-5 p.m.

Bentonville - Jan. 13 at Northwest Church located at 301 SW Unity Blvd. at 9 a.m.

Pea Ridge - Jan. 13 at Heritage Building located at 1474 N. Curtis at 11 a.m.

Rogers - Jan. 14 at Veterans Park located at 500 E. Veterans Pkwy. from 12-4 p.m.

Farmington - Jan. 15 at Farmington United Methodist Church located at 355 Southwinds Rd. at 9 a.m.

Winslow - Jan. 15 at Winslow Community Meals located at 1057 Ella Rd. at 9 a.m.

Lincoln - Jan. 18 at The Sanctuary Church located at 310 Lincoln Ave. at 9 a.m.

Elkins - Jan. 20 at Elkins Community Center located at 162 Doolin Drive at 9 a.m.

Huntsville - Jan. 20 at Madison County Courthouse Overflow Parking located at 307 Church Ave. at 12 p.m.

South Fayetteville - Jan. 21 at Old Marvin's IGA Parking Lot located at 1602 South School Ave. from 12-4 p.m.

Siloam Springs - Jan. 25 at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 1998 US 412 at 8 a.m.

Gravette - Jan. 25 at Pop Allum Park located at 805 8th Ave. SW at 10 a.m.

Lowell - Jan. 27 at Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Building located at 119 S. Dixieland at 9 a.m.

Green Forest - Jan. 28 at North Arkansas Livestock Auction located at 304 W. Main Street from 1-5 p.m.