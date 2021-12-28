x
NWA Food Bank releases January mobile pantry schedule

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank mobile pantry schedule for January 2022 has been released.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas (NWA) Food Bank has released its January food pantry schedule.

You can find mobile pantries at the following locations:

Berryville - Jan. 4 at Berryville Community Center located at 601 Dr. Spurlin Circle at 10 a.m.

FayettevilleJan.6 at Wedington Place Apartments located at 3130 Telluride Drive at 8 a.m.

Prairie Grove - Jan. 6 at Christian Church located at 611 Wayne Villiness Rd. at 10:30 a.m.

Springdale - Jan. 7 at Parsons Stadium located at 1423 E. Emma Ave. from

1-5 p.m.

Bentonville Jan. 13 at Northwest Church located at 301 SW Unity Blvd. at 9 a.m.

Pea RidgeJan. 13 at Heritage Building located at 1474 N. Curtis at 11 a.m.

RogersJan. 14 at Veterans Park located at 500 E. Veterans Pkwy.  from 12-4 p.m.

FarmingtonJan. 15 at Farmington United Methodist Church located at 355 Southwinds Rd. at 9 a.m.

WinslowJan. 15 at Winslow Community Meals located at 1057 Ella Rd. at 9 a.m.

Lincoln - Jan. 18 at The Sanctuary Church located at 310 Lincoln Ave. at 9 a.m.

ElkinsJan. 20 at Elkins Community Center located at 162 Doolin Drive at 9 a.m.

Huntsville - Jan. 20 at Madison County Courthouse Overflow Parking located at 307 Church Ave. at 12 p.m.

South Fayetteville Jan. 21 at Old Marvin's IGA Parking Lot located at 1602 South School Ave. from 12-4 p.m.

Siloam Springs - Jan. 25 at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 1998 US 412 at 8 a.m.

Gravette - Jan. 25 at Pop Allum Park located at 805 8th Ave. SW at 10 a.m.

Lowell  Jan. 27 at Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Building located at 119 S. Dixieland at 9 a.m.

Green Forest - Jan. 28 at North Arkansas Livestock Auction located at 304 W. Main Street from 1-5 p.m.

PLEASE SHARE! Here is a schedule of our Mobile Pantries going on in January. If you are needing food items, come see us! #FeedingNWA

