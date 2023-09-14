UAMS to break ground Sept. 15 in Springdale for Orthopedics and Sports Performance Center

The 115,000-square-foot facility will house UAMS’ orthopedic care providers, promising medical care and rehabilitation for residents, and services for Razorbacks.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is set to break ground on the new UAMS Health Orthopaedics & Sports Performance Center in Springdale during an event on Sept. 15, 2023.

The 115,000-square-foot facility will house UAMS’ orthopedic care providers, promising medical care and rehabilitation for residents, and services for Razorback Athletics.

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson will be at the ground-breaking, along with other UAMS leaders, such as University of Arkansas (UA) System President Donald Bobbitt, UA Board of Trustee chair Morril Harriman, and UA Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek.

The ground-breaking will take place at 5293 Watkins Ave., Springdale, at 2 p.m.

