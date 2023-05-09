Federal grant money to keep NWA Crisis Stabilization Unit open

The facility is open 24/7 to treat people in a mental health crisis, serving as an alternative to hospitals or jails

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The NWA Crisis Stabilization Unit just reopened in 2022 under a new partnership with UAMS and after being closed for a year.

The unit closed after Washington County's funding was cut from about $90,000 a month down to $60,000 a month and then received a third cut, according to Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins.

“What we are facing as a county is we just cannot absorb that cost as a county and so, unfortunately, the result was going to be that the CSU (Crisis Stabillization Unit) might have to shut down,” Judge Deakins added.

Last week, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders approved extra money for an improvement plan for the stabilization unit in Fayetteville. Judge Deakins says this is an asset for the community and the conversations had around the improvement plan were “very healthy,” giving them an opportunity to evaluate themselves.

Kristen McAllister, director of the Fayetteville Crisis Stabilization Unit, says without the stabilization units, the community could face problems.

“If the crisis stabilization unit did not exist, we would likely see an increase in individuals seeking care at emergency departments, which is an unnecessary place for someone in the middle of a psychiatric crisis,” McAlister says.

The resource is for people who are experiencing a behavioral or mental health crisis across the state. There are CSUs in Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, and Little Rock.

“We're really engrained into our community and really have the opportunity to assist individuals on a very individualized basis to make sure they're receiving the care that they need. As well as bridge those gaps for behavioral health and substance use services,” McAllister said.

Deakins says the county has to improve numbers with admissions and referrals to utilize the mental health resources, but with the new contract, the Department of Human Services will fund the unit for 9 months starting October 1 and go through June 30.

“Now, the caveat to all this… is that we need to improve our numbers. We know that in Washington County, we are not utilizing that asset as well as we could. And that's why it's been extremely beneficial to go through this self-reflective period here to understand what can we do better. And we're committed to that I've committed to that and the judge's office and our counterparts at UAMS have also dedicated themselves to that,” Deakins said.

Showing the utility of the unit by improving numbers will help the county once it is in need of funds again, Deakins explains.

“We know that we're doing great work. We know that we're investing back in our community. And then hopefully these contracts from moving forward will receive the full and sustainable funding that they deserve,” Deakins added.

If you know someone in a crisis or if you want to make a referral, call 479-332-0800.

