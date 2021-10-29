UAFS to host annual Haunted Union

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS) will be hosting its annual Haunted Union this Saturday, Oct. 30.
The Trunk-or-Treat will be held outside the campus center by students in costumes, faculty, and staff who will be handing out candy from their Halloween-themed tailgates and trailers.
This year, instead of hosting the traditional Haunted House that takes place indoors, a socially distanced Halloween carnival will be held throughout the Campus Green and around the UAFS Bell Tower.
The carnival will feature games, prizes, and candy for all ages.
The Trunk or Treat will be held 6-8 p.m. and the Halloween Carnival will be held 6-9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.