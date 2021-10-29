UAFS to host annual Haunted Union

The free event will feature games, prizes, and candy for all ages!

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS) will be hosting its annual Haunted Union this Saturday, Oct. 30.

The Trunk-or-Treat will be held outside the campus center by students in costumes, faculty, and staff who will be handing out candy from their Halloween-themed tailgates and trailers.

This year, instead of hosting the traditional Haunted House that takes place indoors, a socially distanced Halloween carnival will be held throughout the Campus Green and around the UAFS Bell Tower.

The carnival will feature games, prizes, and candy for all ages.