Tips for staying safe this Halloween

There are several family-friendly Halloween events happening this weekend and health officials are giving tips on how to keep you and your kids safe.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Halloween is this Sunday and after a year of canceled events, many festivities are back.

Trick or treating on the Fayetteville Square is a fun tradition where you’ll find local businesses, emergency responders and community members passing out candy. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s canceled for the second year in a row.

While some big events are canceled, there are still many more over the holiday weekend going on.

Tontitown's Halloween celebration is Saturday, Oct. 30, and Trick Art Treat at Crystal Bridges on Sunday.

Whether you plan on going to a big community event or just trick or treating in the neighborhood this weekend, local health officials and law enforcement is recommending you stay safe.

Nicole Oliver is a nurse practitioner at Baptist Health and says health experts are excited to see things get back to semi-normal, but there is a little concern there could be another COVID spike with the holiday.

She suggests maybe finding alternative events like hosting a family candy scavenger hunt, watching scary movies at home or even having a block party where everyone stays in their driveway. But if you choose not to do this and go out to a community-type event, she suggests going to one that's outdoors and to wear a mask.

“Look for a trunk or treat event because that’s outdoors, you’re only going from car to car or whatever, so that could be okay as long as the people handing out candy are taking some precautions too, and honestly you don’t know if that’s happening or not so that’s why I’m saying to wipe stuff off and kind of set it out and sanitize it as much as possible,” Oliver said.

If you're passing out candy, Oliver suggests wearing a mask and maybe even gloves to be safe.