Tyson Foods sues former VP now working for competitor

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based Tyson Foods is seeking an injunction against former executive Rex Holstein in Washington County Circuit Court after Holstein took a job at a rival poultry company.

According to a Wednesday (Dec. 8) filing, Holstein recently resigned as vice president of commodity purchasing to accept a similar job with Little Rock-based Mountaire Corp. Tyson Foods also named the company as a defendant.

Mountaire, like Tyson Foods, produces and processes poultry.