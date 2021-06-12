Tyson Foods outlines 3-year growth plan that includes plants in Asia

Company leaders said they plan to invest more than $1.8 billion on new automation in the next three years to grow market share and tap increased global demand.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is bullish on opportunities to grow revenue and record net income of $8 per share through 2024. The Springdale-based meat giant held its annual investor conference on Thursday (Dec. 9) where top executives unveiled growth plans and discussed challenges.

Company leaders said they plan to invest more than $1.8 billion on new automation in the next three years to grow market share and tap increased global demand. More than 100 of the deboning lines in the U.S. chicken segment are being automated. The deboning line jobs are the hardest to fill and retain.

The labor issues were discussed at length with CEO Donnie King saying plants operated near 80% capacity which made it tough to best serve customers. He said the vaccine mandate is paying off, as are flexible work schedules and higher wages, wellness benefits, and newly piloted childcare help in select facilities.