Train and car crash blocks traffic up and down Highways 62 and 127 in Garfield

No injuries have been reported by authorities at this time.

GARFIELD, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), a crash involving a train and car has blocked traffic up and down Highways 62 and 127.

The crash was first reported by ARDOT at 11:21 a.m. on Wednesday, stating that the crash happened in Garfield just southwest of Highway 62.

All directions of travel are currently impacted, ARDOT says.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

