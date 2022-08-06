False alarm | Lightning strike causes tornado sirens to go off in Clarksville

According to Clarksville Mayor David Rieder, lightning struck the county dispatch office early Wednesday morning. There were no tornado warnings at the time.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — As storms swept into Arkansas, a lightning strike caused a tornado siren to go off in Clarksville, but it was a false alarm.

According to Clarksville Mayor David Rieder, lightning struck the county dispatch office just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8.

There were no tornado warnings at that time the sirens went off.

Rain and storms are expected to continue moving into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Wednesday.

No other information has been released at this time.

