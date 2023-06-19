Accident on I-40 leaves three dead, three injured

Arkansas State Police say three people are dead, and three were injured in a car accident that happened along I-40 on Monday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONDON, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Police are investigating after a crash on I-40 East in London left three people dead and three others injured on Monday.

According to a report from Arkansas State Police, 28-year-old Taylor Brannin was driving a vehicle headed eastbound on I-40 around the 75-mile marker when she swerved from the left lane towards the right, and then off the right side of the road.

The vehicle then collided with a tree head-on. The crash left Brannin, and two minor passengers deceased, and three other minors were injured.

Reports state that the weather conditions were clear and that the roadways were dry.

The injured victims have been taken to the St. Mary's Regional Health & Arkansas Children's Hospital where their conditions remain unknown. The deceased victims have been taken to the Pope County Coroner's Office.