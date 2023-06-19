Reports: Submersible goes missing on trip to explore Titanic wreck, search underway

It was unclear how many people were on board.

A search and rescue mission was underway Monday after a submersible on a trip to explore the sunken wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic went missing, reports say.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Boston confirmed the search to CBS News and BBC News, as did the company, OceanGate Expeditions. It was unclear how many people were aboard.

"We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely," OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement to the outlets. "Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families... We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers."

The company did not say how many people were aboard or whether any of them were paying tourists. It told The New York Times that it had received "extensive assistance... from several government agencies and deep sea companies" in its efforts to reestablish contact.

According to an online brochure, OceanGate offers "mission specialist" spots costing $250,000 on underwater expeditions to the Titanic. The company says its submersible, Titan, is the world's only 5-person, crewed submersible capable of reaching the wreck.