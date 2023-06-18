Logan County EF-2 tornado causes damage and power outages

The National Weather Service Little Rock announced that there was a confirmed EF-2 tornado in Logan County on Sunday morning.

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — Early on Sunday morning the National Weather Service Little Rock confirmed by radar that there was a tornado near Scranton in Logan County.

They rated the tornado as an EF-2 with peak winds of about 120 mph and lasting about five minutes total.

Reports state that the tornado happened in an area of rotation on the north side of a ball of wind.

There were also reports of chicken houses that were destroyed, damaged barns, and many downed trees on houses and cars. No injuries were reported.

According to the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, as of Sunday afternoon, there were just over 6,000 electric cooperative members without power.

Entergy Arkansas reported that a severe line of storms impacted the state from Saturday night into early Sunday morning and the damages were mainly centered around the Russellville, Searcy, Warren, Hot Springs, and Arkadelphia areas.

They announced that due to technical difficulties, there may be delayed information on the outage map. You can click here to check the power outages for Entergy.

