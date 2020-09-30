The Junk Ranch is happening this weekend in Prairie Grove

Need a little vintage with your fall? The Junk Ranch will be packed with vendors selling antiques, vintage Christmas decorations, handmade crafts and more.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Need a little vintage to perfect your fall? If so, then call your junking friends and start making plans, because The Junk Ranch is this weekend, Oct. 2-3, and will be packed with food trucks, live music and of course, junk.

This Friday and Saturday, vendors will fill The Junk Ranch barn, festival tent and grounds with antiques, Christmas decorations, handmade crafts, jewelry, furniture, home and body scents, plants and garden items, vintage clothing and much more.

The Junk Ranch, a down-home country venue that sits on 35 acres in Prairie Grove, is a unique event and the first of its kind locally.

Do you prefer pumpkin spice on everything or is cinnamon more your thing? Either way, you are covered, as vendors will have all things fall and loads of vintage Christmas decor.

A pumpkin truck is on-the-scene at The Junk ranch, making for a perfect fall-themed family photo background.

There will be blow molds, handmade creations with old “bits and bobs,” ornaments that can be customized on-site, gift-giving merchandise, vintage Christmas decor, sleds and more.

The Junk Ranch posted to Facebook with a pro tip. “Ranch Hands” will be available to help shoppers with large items, and there will be a holding area for hands-free shopping.

The event is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. Ticket sales begin one hour before the gates open each day. Parking is free.

Tickets (wristbands) are only sold at The Junk Ranch ticket booth on the days of the show.

The admission price will be $10 on Friday, which includes the best chance at one-of-a-kind finds and a wristband for free re-entry on Saturday and $5 on Saturday. Admission is free for kids 12-and-under.

Watch: The Junk Ranch Facebook cover video

The Junk Ranch is located at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove.

Visit thejunkranch.net for more details.