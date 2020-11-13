Historic courthouse clock being repaired for 200th anniversary of Crawford County

The clock was built in 1855 and had been operating until lightning struck it in December 2018.

Crawford County celebrated its 200th anniversary in October 2020. The celebration plans were canceled due to COVID-19.

The celebration plans included the repairing of the historic Crawford County Courthouse clock. The clock was built in 1855 and had been operating until lightning struck it in December 2018. The motor was ruined and since then, the bell chimes have not been heard.

The hands on the clock have not turned since around the year 2000. It was originally a manually cranked clock, but it was converted in the late ’70s to be motorized.

A company out of Indiana has been hired to make the repair. They came in October and removed the hands outside and several parts inside in which they took back and restored.

They will return on Tuesday, November 17th to bring back the repaired parts and replace the hands on the tower.