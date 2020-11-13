Local cities announce Friday, November 13 as "Salvation Army Day"

Mayors Greg Hines of Rogers, Doug Sprouse of Springdale, and Lioneld Jordan of Fayetteville have announced Friday, November 13 as Salvation Army Day.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mayors Greg Hines of Rogers, Doug Sprouse of Springdale, and Lioneld Jordan of Fayetteville have announced Friday, November 13 as Salvation Army Day. This is aimed to help increase donations during the pandemic.

This year, the Salvation Army is expecting up to a 50% decrease in money due to COVID-19. This limits the financial ability to help those in need.

In 2020, The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas has accomplished the following:

Provided $143,464 in financial assistance to households in need.

Served 130,311 hot meals to the hungry.

Provided 16,263 food boxes to families in need.

Provided 45,355 nights of lodging in our housing shelters.

Helped 24 men graduate from our recovery program.

Assisted 100 families in transitioning into housing of their own.

"We are grateful for the support of Mayors Hines, Sprouse, and Jordan and their proclamation of Salvation Army Day on November 13. We continue to see increased demand for our services, and this fundraising season will be vital for us to continue to meet those demands. We humbly ask the rest of the community to help us Rescue Christmas." said Captain Joshua Robinett, Northwest Arkansas Area Commander.

The goal for the 2020 Red Kettle for The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas is $380,000.

You can donate at any red kettle at storefronts in Northwest Arkansas both physically and by mobile devices using Google and Apple Pay. You may also donate to The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas' virtual red kettle or host your own virtual red kettle at give.salvationarmyaok.org/nwavirtualredkettle.