Sunday alcohol sales go into effect in parts of Benton County

As the new year begins, residents in Rogers and Bentonville can now legally buy alcohol on Sundays.

ROGERS, Ark. — Thanks to voters this past November, anyone over the age of 21 can now buy alcohol on Sundays in Rogers and Bentonville.

Frank Jameson, the general manager at Spiritueux Wines and Liquors in Rogers, says he's excited to sell alcohol seven days a week. But for the first Sunday of the year, he anticipated sales would be slow.

"For the election to come out and allow us to start on Sunday means that those people that we've been building that relationship with are now going to be able to come here when they need something and not have to travel somewhere else," Jameson said.

In November, roughly 74% of Bentonville voters voted in support of Sunday alcohol sales, while 26% were opposed. In Rogers about 71% of voters agreed with the Sunday alcohol sales and 29% did not support the issue.

Jameson says he doesn't expect Sunday to be a busy day of the week, especially starting off the year.

"You also have January 1 when traditionally people will either do some healthy lifestyle changes or not drink as much," he explained.

On the other hand, he says he does expect an uptick in sales.

"Probably on the low end of increase….10-15% which is still a very good number," Jamison said.

With people keeping their dollars local, the legislation is expected to boost the economy.

"Let's keep that revenue at home, let's keep that sales tax revenue in the community. and so that's just one more way these two big cities do that," said Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Hardin says Bentonville and Rogers are known as an entertainment hub for tourist attractions and with Sunday sales, he expressed it will have a positive impact on the area.

"Mountain biking, concerts, business…it's just such a hub and you have people coming in and out of the state from all over the world," he said. "And so many people when they do get here and they want to go purchase a drink on a Sunday, I think are shocked to learn why couldn't you buy on Sundays. It just seems that they're shocked that it's not even an option. So this is just one more way that they support that tourism base and that they take care of the tourists when they're in town."

Other liquor stores in Bentonville and Rogers plan to open Sunday, January 8.