UA cancels homecoming events due to severe weather threat

The homecoming events scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 have been rescheduled due to the threat of severe storms.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Due to the threat of inclement weather moving into our area, the University of Arkansas' 2022 homecoming parade and pep rally scheduled for Friday evening have been canceled.

"We share the feelings of disappointment experienced by alumni, students and the campus community that we will be unable to celebrate our 100th Homecoming as we had planned," U of A officials wrote in an online statement.

The festivities were scheduled for Nov. 4 in Fayetteville.

No other details about when it will be rescheduled have been released at this time.

The Hogs will take on Liberty in Fayetteville on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. You can watch it live on SEC Network.

