On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Springdale Fire Chief Mike Irwin announced his retirement from the Springdale Fire Department after nine years of service.

Chief Irwin is retiring after nine years of service with the City of Springdale with duties including leading the department to multiple accreditation processes, the addition of fire stations and purchasing new and replacement trucks.

A ceremony to celebrate Chief Irwin's accomplishments was held in the training room at Fire Station 1.