Propak & AR Children's Network partner for Festival of Stars toy drive

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Propak Corporation is partnering with the Arkansas Children's Network for the Festival of Stars, a toy drive benefiting Arkansas Children's Hospital.

The corporation is a national supply chain company based in downtown Fort Smith and this is the 6th year Propak has delivered toys to the children’s hospital.

Propak is encouraging communities and places of business to host toy drives to fill up an 18 wheeler truck that will be driven to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in northwest Arkansas on Friday, Dec. 10.

The donations will be accepted at a Propak truck through Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Fort Smith Kelley Highway Walmart from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For a complete wish list, click here.