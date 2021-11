Deputy Joshua Pierson had been with the Benton County Sheriff's Office for over a decade.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A deputy with the Benton County Sheriff's Office died on Thanksgiving.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins confirmed the news that Deputy Joshua Pierson had passed away. She confirmed that Pierson had been battling COVID-19.

Several local police departments have shared their condolences on social media.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the family, and friends of Josh Pierson. Gone to soon but never forgotten! Posted by City of Little Flock Police on Thursday, November 25, 2021