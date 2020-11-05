Springdale Aquatic Center to reopen June 8th

With this in mind, the aquatic center will not be taking reservations for pool parties until further notice. Also, with social distancing in mind, the park is not going to open registration for swim lessons until further notice.

1. We will be limited to 625 people at the pool. This is 50% of our max capacity.

2. One gate at the main entrance will be used for entrance and the other will be used as an exit.

3. Names will be recorded for all patrons upon admissions.

4. Employees will be screened for fever and other Covid-19 symptoms daily.

5. Patrons will not be allowed to enter who have had a fever in the last (2) days, have had contact with a person who has been infected with COVID-19 in the last (14) days, or is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 themselves.

6. 6 feet Social Distance between all patrons with the exception of families.