Arkansas public pools, water parks to reopen May 22 with restrictions

Each facility will have to follow strict guidelines and can only allow 50% of its capacity.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday (May 8) that public pools, water parks, splash pads and swim beaches can reopen before Memorial Day.

Each facility will have to follow strict guidelines and can only allow 50% of its capacity.

People will not be allowed to enter the facility if they have a fever, COVID-19 symptoms or have had contact with a positive patient.

They will also have to keep six-feet social distancing in all areas.

The governor said if needed, fewer entrances will be open to avoid overcrowding. The parks will have to mark distancing guidelines on all slides, diving boards and anywhere with a line.

Areas that are frequently touched will have to be highly disinfected.

Tables and chairs must be moved six feet apart, but families will still be allowed to sit together.

The guidelines also include that pools must conduct pH testing twice a day.

The governor said that lifeguard testing can begin Friday (May 8).

During his daily briefing, the governor also said that expecting mothers will have to be tested for COVID-19.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson COVID-19 update May 8:

3,747 positive cases

64 hospitalizations (down 6)

No new deaths, 88 total

2,355 tests in the last 24 hours

Dr. Nate Smith, Director of the Arkansas Department of Health: